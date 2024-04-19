Home » NEWS » Super Nintendo World’s Donkey Kong Country Park has unfortunately been delayed until late 2024

Jacob Chambers April 19, 2024

In a surprising move, Universal Studios has finally revealed the highly anticipated opening date for its Donkey Kong Country park at Super Nintendo World Japan. The announcement came at the close of 2023, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their chance to experience this exciting new addition. The highly anticipated release, originally slated for this spring, has unfortunately been delayed until “late 2024,” according to the studio’s recent announcement.

On Twitter, Universal Studios Japan announced the delay. The notice did not provide any explanation for the delay but assured that additional information would be shared at a later date.

Below, you’ll find a translation (courtesy of Google) of the official announcement, along with the tweet itself.

Donkey Kong Country, which was previously scheduled to open in spring 2024, has been changed to late 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who have been waiting.

We will announce the opening date and other details as soon as they are decided.

 

It’s odd to hear about a delay this late, especially since recent footage showed that things looked so close to being done. Still, we’d rather see things pushed back for another safety check or two when it comes to roller coasters that will literally send you off the tracks.

