The gods of Ancient Greece make a grand entrance into Fortnite’s newest season on PS5 and PS4

The most recent season of Fortnite content has arrived, and this time Epic Games has unveiled a variety of mythological skins by opening Pandora’s Box. Players can unlock the complete roster of Greek gods, such as Zeus, Hades, Aphrodite, and Cerberus. Moreover, upcoming additions to the island will include new locations based on ancient Greece, such as Mount Olympus and the Underworld.

For those seeking more, the game offers a range of weapons and abilities influenced by the deities. For example, you can unleash lightning bolts akin to the God of Thunder or take advantage of the Wings of Icarus to fly high and then swoop down on enemies. Additional weapons will also include a triple-shot shotgun and an assault rifle crafted by Ares.

As you progress through the season, you’ll have the opportunity to unlock Korra from the Avatar series by completing a range of quests. Don’t forget, players can progress through the Battle Pass by participating in different modes such as Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Participation requires 950 V-Bucks (~£6.99/$8.99), with the potential to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks through gameplay.