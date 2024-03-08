Helldivers 2 is set for deployment on 14th March with the Cutting Edge Premium Warbond Locked and Loaded

Today’s headline focuses on the liberation of Tien Kwan. The developer, Arrowhead, has unveiled the Cutting Edge Premium Warbond, offering Helldivers a sneak peek at the upcoming arsenal for the forces of democracy. The distribution is set to commence on March 14th in return for a lifetime of service and a suitable number of Super Credits.

Cutting Edge offers a variety of anti-alien weapons, avant-garde lightning-powered battle armor suits, and—most importantly—new capes. The G-23 Stun Grenade and LAS-7 Dagger pistol offer some flexibility in loadouts, but the new primary weapons have truly captured our attention.

Approaching Warhammer 40,000 territory, the LAS-16 Sickle is a laser rifle that shoots short bursts without the need for reloading. Nevertheless, the heatsink is replaceable if it starts to overheat. Introducing the modified Punisher shotgun, the SG-8P, known for firing volatile, explosive plasma rounds that pose a threat to both allies and enemies. The ARC-12 Blitzer offers the ability to project an arc of close-range lightning or be charged to unleash powerful bolts.

What are your thoughts on Helldivers 2’s latest premium DLC, the Cutting Edge Warbond? Are you ready to grab it and use this new arsenal against both bugs and bots? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.