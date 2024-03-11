Xbox Exclusive Sea of Thieves Dominates PS5 Pre-Order Charts with Ease

Microsoft’s move to bring the Xbox exclusive Sea of Thieves to PS5 seems to be sailing smoothly, with the game climbing the pre-order charts on the PS Store. Currently, the rare sailing escapade is dominating several spots on PlayStation’s highly anticipated best-sellers list, even surpassing popular titles such as Dragon’s Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The port is expected to significantly extend the game’s lifespan, and with crossplay available between PC and Xbox, it will surely benefit players on both platforms. It will be intriguing to observe the title’s popularity on PlayStation and how other planned ports such as Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush fare in comparison.

Xbox has hinted at the possibility of more games being brought over to PlayStation following this first group, so it will be intriguing to see what comes next. We envision games such as Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and possibly even Halo Infinite garnering impressive pre-order figures. It’s still uncertain if Microsoft’s approach will reach that level.