PS5’s latest game, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin are featured in an exciting new montage trailer

Jacob Chambers March 8, 2024

PlayStation Japan is known for its impressive montage trailers. This latest clip, with a road trip vibe, showcases upcoming console exclusives such as Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade. There is room to showcase games such as Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2, Unicorn Overlord, Sand Land, and others.

The theme, Play Goes On, hints at exciting upcoming releases on PlayStation as we approach the summer. There is a sneak peek of REYNATIS being played on the PS5, the Shibuya-based action RPG from FuRyu that has previously only been promoted on the Nintendo Switch. There are numerous impressive games and an excellent soundtrack. What is there to dislike?

