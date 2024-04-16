Home » NEWS » UK Sales Charts: Helldivers 2 Back in the Top 10 in a Week with Few New PS5 and PS4 Games

Jacob Chambers April 16, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Oh my, those first few months of 2024 were crazy, right? But the flood of big, flashy new games is finally stopping, and the UK’s physical games chart is starting to find its groove. The number-one game is once again EA Sports FC 24, and the number-two game is always Hogwarts Legacy.

What’s left of the best-selling books has been moving around a bit, with Helldivers 2 jumping back into the top 10. It went from being 14th to eighth. This game, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, has moved up to fourth place. The PS5 and PS4 versions have 98% of the market share. Elden Ring’s comeback is slowed down a bit as it drops from third to sixth place.

UK Sales Charts for the Week Ending April 13, 2024

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  5. Princess Peach: Showtime!
  6. Elden Ring
  7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  8. Helldivers 2
  9. Minecraft (Switch)
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports

 

