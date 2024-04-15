Home » NEWS » Crash Bandicoot 4 has reportedly achieved an impressive milestone, with sales surpassing five million units

Jacob Chambers April 15, 2024

The fourth major installment of Crash Bandicoot has seen remarkable sales success since its debut in 2020.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time design director Toby Schadt (via LinkedIn) claims that the sequel has sold over five million copies since its original debut on PlayStation and Xbox.

We found the entry here on Nintendo Life to be quite impressive, although the Switch version did have a few technical shortcomings.

According to recent reports, indie studio Toys for Bob has reportedly struck a deal with Microsoft for their upcoming game. There are rumors circulating that suggest it might be another Spyro title.

