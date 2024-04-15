Home » NEWS » Corn Kidz 64 is set to grace the Nintendo Switch this month, offering a delightful dose of N64-inspired 3D platforming

Corn Kidz 64 is set to grace the Nintendo Switch this month, offering a delightful dose of N64-inspired 3D platforming

Jacob Chambers April 15, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Update: Diplodocus Games recently announced some thrilling news on social media. They unveiled a pre-release patch for Corn Kidz 64 on the Switch, which will introduce support for Switch Online Nintendo 64 wireless controllers.

To access the “trident controls,” simply press the R button on the title screen. This feature has also been confirmed to be coming to Super Kiwi 64. Corn Kidz 64 will be hitting the eShop on April 19th, 2024. Get ready to dive into this exciting new release!

A pre release patch has just been approved so I can now confirm that Corn Kidz 64 will support Nintendo 64 controllers with a unique control scheme from its launch next Friday. If you have a Nintendo Online N64 controller, use “trident controls” by pressing R on the title screen.

Also, the same feature is planned for Super Kiwi 64, but it will take a few weeks until it will be added to the Switch version of Super Kiwi 64.

Original story: If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic trip back to the era of N64-inspired 3D platformers, you won’t want to miss out on Corn Kidz 64. This exciting game is set to hit the Switch eShop on April 19th, 2024, and it’s priced at a reasonable $6.99. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure!

The game was developed by BogoSoft and published by Diplodocus Games. It has already garnered “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam. It claims to offer a nostalgic Nintendo 64 experience, complete with a fantastic move set and a distinctive sense of humor.

Allow me to provide you with some additional information about Corn Kidz, straight from Nintendo’s official website. Feel free to check out the trailer (above).

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Even after 19 years, Mario Kart DS speedrunners are still finding new ways to beat the game

It’s been 19 years since the first Mario Kart DS race. That’s an incredibly long ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security