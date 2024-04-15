Corn Kidz 64 is set to grace the Nintendo Switch this month, offering a delightful dose of N64-inspired 3D platforming

Update: Diplodocus Games recently announced some thrilling news on social media. They unveiled a pre-release patch for Corn Kidz 64 on the Switch, which will introduce support for Switch Online Nintendo 64 wireless controllers.

To access the “trident controls,” simply press the R button on the title screen. This feature has also been confirmed to be coming to Super Kiwi 64. Corn Kidz 64 will be hitting the eShop on April 19th, 2024. Get ready to dive into this exciting new release!

A pre release patch has just been approved so I can now confirm that Corn Kidz 64 will support Nintendo 64 controllers with a unique control scheme from its launch next Friday. If you have a Nintendo Online N64 controller, use “trident controls” by pressing R on the title screen. Also, the same feature is planned for Super Kiwi 64, but it will take a few weeks until it will be added to the Switch version of Super Kiwi 64.

Super Kiwi 64 will get one last update to make it possible, to play the game with the Switch Nintendo 64-Controller, thanks to @DiplodocusGames! 🥝 pic.twitter.com/pz9Ce9eO7c — Marcus (@SIACTRO) April 13, 2024

Original story: If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic trip back to the era of N64-inspired 3D platformers, you won’t want to miss out on Corn Kidz 64. This exciting game is set to hit the Switch eShop on April 19th, 2024, and it’s priced at a reasonable $6.99. Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure!

The game was developed by BogoSoft and published by Diplodocus Games. It has already garnered “overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam. It claims to offer a nostalgic Nintendo 64 experience, complete with a fantastic move set and a distinctive sense of humor.

Corn Kidz 64 by @bogosoft is coming to Nintendo Switch on 19th of April for 6.99€/$! The #3dplatformer released last year on PC and offers an authentic Nintendo 64 experience with a great move set and a unique sense of humour. pic.twitter.com/rdKPzG2eov — Diplodocus Games (@DiplodocusGames) March 29, 2024

Allow me to provide you with some additional information about Corn Kidz, straight from Nintendo’s official website. Feel free to check out the trailer (above).