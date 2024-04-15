“Evil God Korone,” a YouTube horror game, comes out on Switch eShop as a surprise

Korone, the popular Japanese Hololive VTuber, continues to impress with her numerous collaborations and crossovers. Adding to her repertoire, the Tsugunohi horror game ‘Evil God Korone’ has made a surprise debut on the Switch eShop.
The game was first released on Steam in 2021 and is currently available on the Switch eShop for $4.49 (or the equivalent in your region). Here’s a brief overview, and you can watch the trailer in the video above.
The collaboration game between “Tsugunohi”, a horror game of daily life erosion, and VTuber Inugami Korone of the VTuber group “hololive” is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. A miraculous collaboration work produced as part of VTuber Inugami Korone’s birthday project in October 2021. Inugami Korone appears in the game as a “threat” to the player! Inugami Korone, who has played many horror games in the past, has taken over “Tsugunohi” as an evil god! Now, you too can cut off your “finger” and offer it to her.
“Tsugunohi” series ImCyan has been creating numerous horror titles as an indie game creator. “Tsugunohi” is his most well-known work. “Tsugunohi” series is characterized by its unique horror experience. As you repeatedly “walk to the left” on your usual way home or to your workplace, your daily life will eventually become distorted and a deep sense of dread will envelop you. Please enjoy the horror as your daily life gradually changes into something more disturbing.