“Evil God Korone,” a YouTube horror game, comes out on Switch eShop as a surprise

Korone, the popular Japanese Hololive VTuber, continues to impress with her numerous collaborations and crossovers. Adding to her repertoire, the Tsugunohi horror game ‘Evil God Korone’ has made a surprise debut on the Switch eShop.

The game was first released on Steam in 2021 and is currently available on the Switch eShop for $4.49 (or the equivalent in your region). Here’s a brief overview, and you can watch the trailer in the video above.