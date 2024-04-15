The ESRB has recently rated Hatsune Miku’s Fitness Boxing game for the Nintendo Switch

In September of last year, Imagineer made the exciting announcement that the beloved virtual idol Hatsune Miku would be venturing into the world of fitness boxing with her very own game.

It appears that the same title has received an ‘E’ rating from the ESRB in North America, which strongly suggests that a local release is imminent. Presenting the official description:

“This is a fitness/rhythm-based game in which players perform boxing routines by following timed prompts along with music. Players earn points by matching Hatsune Miku and her friends’ various on-screen movements (e.g. jobs, uppercuts, dodges).”

Continuing from the game’s rating by the Australian Classification Board on March 18th, 2024,. The rating it received was ‘G’ for general, and it mentions “general online interactivity.”.

As stated in the original Japanese announcement, this game offers players the opportunity to engage in boxing exercises with the guidance of a renowned idol. Hatsune Miku’s tracks are prominently featured in the game, including her main theme.