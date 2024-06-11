Home » NEWS » Don’t get excited, because the gameplay teaser for Dragon Age: The Veilguard makes the game look sick

Jacob Chambers June 11, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

We got our first real look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which had just been given a new name, at the Xbox Showcase. The CGI video BioWare chose was quickly torn to pieces by hungry fans. This is likely why the developer gave a sneak peek at the game before tomorrow’s longer presentation. It looks a lot like the bad, dark Dragon Age that we all know and love, which makes us happy.

In the very short clip, the main character, Rook, and his former friend, Varric, arrive in Minrathous, a city that looks a lot like Gotham. The cityscape is beautiful, with its dark atmosphere and moving searchlights lighting it up. The character models and animations have totally changed our expectations for the game.

After seeing the clip yesterday, has this short tease changed your mind? Are you feeling better about the public reveal of the game now? Leave a comment below and let us know.

