Don’t get excited, because the gameplay teaser for Dragon Age: The Veilguard makes the game look sick

We got our first real look at Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which had just been given a new name, at the Xbox Showcase. The CGI video BioWare chose was quickly torn to pieces by hungry fans. This is likely why the developer gave a sneak peek at the game before tomorrow’s longer presentation. It looks a lot like the bad, dark Dragon Age that we all know and love, which makes us happy.

In the very short clip, the main character, Rook, and his former friend, Varric, arrive in Minrathous, a city that looks a lot like Gotham. The cityscape is beautiful, with its dark atmosphere and moving searchlights lighting it up. The character models and animations have totally changed our expectations for the game.

Enjoy this sneak-peek at tomorrow's Gameplay Reveal! Rook and Varric arrive in the stunning – and seedy – city of Minrathous. Little do they know what dangers await. Tune in tomorrow to find out: https://t.co/UGVqA1ZiTE #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/LSJ3oBVoZo — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 10, 2024

