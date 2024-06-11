Home » NEWS » Tomb Raider Legend for PS2 Steals an Unexpected PS5 and PS4 Platinum Trophy

Tomb Raider Legend for PS2 Steals an Unexpected PS5 and PS4 Platinum Trophy

Jacob Chambers June 11, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

In general, the emulated third-party games that came out as part of Sony’s push for old PS Plus Premium didn’t include Trophies because adding them would have been too much work. But the classic PS2 shooter Tomb Raider Legend goes against the grain by giving a silvery-blue trophy to anyone who completes it 100%.

Today, Sony is, of course, adding more emulation options. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus and Star Wars: The Clone Wars are the first three PS2 games that can be played with its brand-new emulator. The Pandemic Studios sci-fi spin-off is also getting gongs, which we already knew would happen with the Sucker Punch game.

To get the Platinum in Tomb Raider, you’ll need to beat all the levels, finish a set of simple game tasks, and play the whole game in Time Trial mode. We don’t think this will be easy. If you want to finish Star Wars: The Clone Wars, you’ll also need to complete a few extra tasks. Remember that you can go back and save states to help you.

It’s important to note that Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus has a different Trophy list than the first game in the Sly Trilogy for PS3, which means you will have to learn how to play in a different way. Are you going to try to get the Platinum in any of these PS2 games? Leave a comment below and let us know.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Physical Editions, Coveted Miniature Terrarium Unveiled

Konami has recently made physical editions of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater available for ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security