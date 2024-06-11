Home » NEWS » Season 1 of the free PS5 FPS XDefiant is back with a ton of new content

People laughed at XDefiant when it was first released, but it looks like it’s here to stay: it’s already one of the most popular PS5 games, and with French producer Ubisoft behind it, you know it will keep getting bigger for years to come. As an example, the first season of the game, which comes out on July 2, has a ton of new material.

First, there’s a new group called GSK, which was inspired by Rainbow Six: Siege. That means new operators with their own skills will be coming out soon, which will keep the game feeling new. They will be joined by Clubhouse, Daytona, and Rockefeller, three bright venues, over the course of the season. The update will also plan how to add Capture the Flag.

The first year of support for this game will add more groups, maps, and other things, so there’s a lot to look forward to. As we said above, Ubisoft is the best developer when it comes to support after the game comes out. This means that even though XDefiant will have tough competition later this year from games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, we think it will have a strong community for years to come.

