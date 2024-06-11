Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Physical Editions, Coveted Miniature Terrarium Unveiled

Konami has recently made physical editions of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater available for pre-order, but it’s important to note that not all of them are on the same level. In Europe and the UK, the Deluxe Edition (pictured above) is currently available, while residents of the Americas have the option to choose between the day one Tactical Edition (which includes extra digital content) or the highly sought-after Collector’s Edition, which includes, among other items, a miniature terrarium to remember the memorable incident when Naked Snake’s backpack got caught in a tree.

The Deluxe Edition of the UK/EU version includes the game itself, a steelbook case, a FOX patch, a “!” sticker, and character art. The offerings across the pond are undeniably tempting. In the Americas, players can get their hands on the $200 Collector’s Edition, which includes the game itself, a collector’s box, FOX patch, HALO jump patch, and a lanyard that faithfully replicates the one Snake uses to cleverly disguise himself as a scientist. Behold the stunning miniature terrarium, capturing the immortal moment at the beginning of Virtuous Mission. It beautifully depicts Snake’s introduction to tree climbing via Codec, saving the best for last.

It has been confirmed by Konami that a Collector’s Edition is in the works for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) markets. Unfortunately, the company has stated that their version may not include the miniature terrarium, which is something we really want.

Are you willing to invest the necessary funds to acquire that terrarium, even if it means importing it from another country? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.