Japan Sales Charts: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Takes the Lead, But Falls Short of the Remake

Reiterating the point: direct sequels are a tougher pitch than many may think. The most recent Japanese sales figures have been released, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth generating a lot of buzz. As expected, the RPG quickly rose to the top of the charts with 263,000 copies sold. However, this number, while initially impressive, falls short of the opening sales of its predecessor, Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

In 2020, the initial game release for the PS4 sold an impressive 703,000 units in Japan. Undoubtedly, there are other factors to take into account, such as Remake coming out during the peak of the pandemic when individuals were seeking home-based entertainment. However, it’s undeniable that Rebirth has significantly failed to come close to achieving similar figures.

Considering the total console sales, it’s important to note that the PS4 didn’t achieve significant popularity in Japan. When Remake was released, the previous generation system had sold approximately 9 million units in a span of seven years. The PS5 has reached 5 million units sold after three years.

Rebirth is lagging behind Final Fantasy 16, a fellow PS5 exclusive, which achieved 336,000 sales at release just last year.

Software Sales

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24): 262,656 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24): 14,480 (103,523) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23): 11,643 (1,767,792) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23): 9,708 (998,957) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17): 9,251 (5,728,200) [NSW] Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town (Neos, 02/22/24): 7,352 (28,945) [NSW] Goblin Slayer: Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast (Bushiroad Games, 02/29/24): 6,822 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22): 5,613 (4,239,708) [NSW] Matsurika no Kei-Tenmeiin Iden (Idea Factory, 02/29/24): 5,537 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18): 5,468 (3,458,115)

Hardware Sales