Spider-Man 2’s latest update has arrived, bringing Mission Replay and more to the game

After several months of waiting, the long-awaited New Game+ patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally arrived. This update offers more than just the main feature, with added accessibility options and the ability to replay specific story missions.

For those unfamiliar with it, New Game+ allows you to replay Spider-Man 2 with all your unlocked abilities and suits. Meanwhile, the Mission Replay feature allows you to relive specific story moments. Insomniac Games has revealed that there are still more features to unlock, such as “ultimate levels, golden gadget styles, and more.”.

The list of additions is extensive, so we have organized everything into bullet points below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002 Patch Notes

new Game+ mode has been added

Mission Replay added

New styles for Peter’s symbiote suits

Two new Marvel’s Hellfire Gala suits

Photo mode improvements, including ‘action figure mode’ and new stickers

You can now change the time of day after you’ve read the main story

Audio descriptions and screen reader added to accessibility options

Cinematic captions and high-contrast outlines added to accessibility options

Are you planning to revisit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 now that this patch has been released? Get ready to share your thoughts in the comments section below.