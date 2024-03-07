Dragon’s Dogma 2 for PS5 continues to stir debate due to conflicting reports in early previews regarding its frame rate

Update: Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally on the horizon, and the heated discussion surrounding the game’s PS5 frame rate is reaching a fever pitch. Yesterday, a plethora of new previews for the action RPG were released, and nearly all of them praised the game’s promising development. Some enthusiasts have even gone as far as to label it a surefire Game of the Year candidate.

However, for numerous individuals, a notable issue lurks among all the positive feedback—the uncapped frame rate. As stated in the article below, IGN analyzed the frame rate during their demo, which averaged around 31 frames per second. This is not ideal for a modern action game.

The panic continued beyond that point. Other players who experienced this preview build also pointed out the inconsistent frame rate. Oroboro, a Twitch streamer, expressed to his audience (as shared on Reddit) that the frame rate was extremely poor, far from a stable 30fps. Just as a game critic, he received word from Capcom that the frame rate would improve in the final release.

However, this is where the situation becomes a little unclear. Several other previews have emphasized a significantly improved frame rate. According to Twitch streamer Prod, the preview build maintained a steady 60 fps, with occasional drops during intense combat scenes. RPGFan also mentioned that the game “ran smoothly” during their experience with it.

What is happening here? There are several possibilities to consider. Perhaps the uncapped frame rate truly fluctuates significantly, but one would anticipate more reviews mentioning it if that were the case. There is a chance that the issue could be attributed to Capcom, as the preview build might have had technical issues. Is it possible that extended gaming sessions could lead to a drop in frame rate, and would restarting the PS5 fix this issue? The answer remains elusive.

We must experience Dragon’s Dogma 2 firsthand before forming any opinions.

Original Story: Exciting new previews for Dragon’s Dogma 2 have been released, signaling the anticipation building up! It’s time to delve into the game’s frame rate, a topic that has been widely discussed in recent months. Director Hideaki Itsuno has confirmed that the game will have an uncapped frame rate, ensuring it won’t be limited to 30 frames per second.

Yet, as numerous individuals were prompt to highlight, the issue with an uncapped frame rate is its tendency to fluctuate, leading to a possibly uneven experience.

Here we find IGN testing the frame rate in a new video. According to IGN’s review, Dragon’s Dogma 2 maintains an average of 31 fps on the PS5, with performance varying based on the on-screen action. The frame rate is uncapped, but it’s just shy of reaching the coveted 60 fps mark.

It’s important to mention that this is not the final build—something that Capcom seemed keen to emphasize. Reviewing the action RPG is based on IGN’s testing of a preview version.

I’m hoping that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will provide the usual graphical options on Sony’s current-gen console. Although not perfect for a game focused on action, running at 30 fps is manageable, but fluctuating frame rates can really impact the experience.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you anticipate a better performance in the final game? Please share your thoughts on how the performance can be enhanced in the comments section below.