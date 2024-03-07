PS5’s Stellar Blade seems to offer endless customization options even post-launch

During a recent interview with Korean developer Shift Up, they highlighted that Stellar Blade will include all 30 costumes in-game at launch, without any need for microtransactions or extra purchases. Speaking with Game Informer, director Hyung-Tae Kim suggested that more outfits might be included after the game’s release.

The developer did not provide details on whether these will be free or premium, but we are generally fine with cosmetics being added post-launch. There are already plenty of costumes in the base game, so we can’t really complain. There was no mention of a timeline for the potential content addition, but it seems likely that the focus is on completing the core title first.

Are you intrigued by the idea of additional outfits for protagonist Eve? Feel free to share your outfit ideas in the comments section!