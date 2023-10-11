Nintendo Previews Kyoto Store Before Opening This Month

Nintendo released new photos of its Kyoto store, which will open on October 17, 2023.

The new Kyoto store, joining Nintendo Tokyo and Nintendo Osaka, will sell unique Nintendo merchandise on the 7th floor of Kyoto Takashimaya S.C.

Looks cool, right? Modern, clean, and with Nintendo character decals and models, we love it. Giant Mario statues sticking their heads out of pipes scream luxury. We love it.

Regardless, Nintendo’s store in its hometown is great. If the public can’t visit Nintendo’s headquarters, this is the next best thing. Better start saving for flights, right?