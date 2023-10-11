Home » NEWS » Nintendo Previews Kyoto Store Before Opening This Month

Nintendo Previews Kyoto Store Before Opening This Month

Jacob Chambers October 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo released new photos of its Kyoto store, which will open on October 17, 2023.

The new Kyoto store, joining Nintendo Tokyo and Nintendo Osaka, will sell unique Nintendo merchandise on the 7th floor of Kyoto Takashimaya S.C.

Looks cool, right? Modern, clean, and with Nintendo character decals and models, we love it. Giant Mario statues sticking their heads out of pipes scream luxury. We love it.

Regardless, Nintendo’s store in its hometown is great. If the public can’t visit Nintendo’s headquarters, this is the next best thing. Better start saving for flights, right?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Gets “The Fungle” Map Later This Month

Innersloth announced a new map for its hit game Among Us. The update reveals “The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security