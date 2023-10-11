Home » NEWS » Concert Tour for Stardew Valley “Festival Of Seasons”

Concert Tour for Stardew Valley “Festival Of Seasons”

Jacob Chambers October 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, OPINION PIECES, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone is working on the next major update for Stardew Valley, but he’s also announced a 2024 concert tour.

A chamber orchestra will perform excerpts from the indie hit on the “Festival of Sesaons” tour. Tickets for this global tour go on sale Friday on the Stardew Valley Concert website. Note: Some regions will sell tickets later.

Expect this from the official website:

 

Immerse yourself in the melodies of nature, as a chamber orchestra brings to life the music of Stardew Valley!

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons is an intimate, immersive live concert featuring fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game’s mesmerizing soundtrack.

Curated by ConcernedApe, the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers.

Join us at Festival of Seasons and experience the magic of Stardew Valley like never before!

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Gets “The Fungle” Map Later This Month

Innersloth announced a new map for its hit game Among Us. The update reveals “The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security