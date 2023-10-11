Concert Tour for Stardew Valley “Festival Of Seasons”

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone is working on the next major update for Stardew Valley, but he’s also announced a 2024 concert tour.

A chamber orchestra will perform excerpts from the indie hit on the “Festival of Sesaons” tour. Tickets for this global tour go on sale Friday on the Stardew Valley Concert website. Note: Some regions will sell tickets later.

Expect this from the official website: