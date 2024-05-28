Home » NEWS » Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse’s next big gacha game, comes out on PS5 on July 4

On July 4, HoYoverse, a studio best known for its work on Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, will simultaneously release Zenless Zone Zero on PS5. The game will be accessible on multiple platforms, including Sony’s new-gen system, PC, and mobile. Furthermore, players will have the convenience of cross-save functionality across all systems. Fortunately, PlayStation players won’t have to endure any delays.

With a closed PlayStation beta that showed promise, it was only a matter of time before the PS5 had a simultaneous launch. We had the opportunity to take part in the pre-release test, and we had a fantastic time with the title. The art style is absolutely stunning, and the gameplay, where you can create teams of up to three characters, offers a much deeper experience compared to other games in the HoYoverse collection.

This release date signifies that the Chinese developer has adopted a strategy of rolling out a significant update for each of its three titles every two weeks. As a result, players will find themselves caught in a continuous cycle of consecutive events. This studio’s strategy is quite bold and has the potential to completely captivate the author’s attention. If you’re considering giving the game a try, it might be worth pre-registering. Once the game reaches 40 million players, everyone will be rewarded with 20 free pulls to give them a head start.

