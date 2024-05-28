Second Silent Hill Transmission Promises Exciting Game Updates and a Closer Look at the Film

Konami has announced the second Silent Hill Transmission, an event where they will be sharing game updates, giving a closer look at the film, and unveiling new merchandise. Fans are eagerly anticipating this exciting showcase. The intriguing invitation was shared on Twitter, and the transmission is set to take place on Thursday, May 30th, at 4 pm PDT, or your local equivalent (we’ve included a few options below).

Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 was finally unveiled during the first Transmission broadcast in 2022, putting an end to months of speculation and rumors. The show was quite impressive, leaving us with high expectations. Two new games were announced: the narrative spin-off Silent Hill: F and No Code Studios’ Silent Hill: Townfall. Return to Silent Hill, the successor to the 2006 film, was also unveiled at the event.

North America: 4pm PDT / 5pm MDT / 6pm CDT / 7pm EDT

4pm PDT / 5pm MDT / 6pm CDT / 7pm EDT UK/Ire: 12am BST

12am BST Europe: 1am CEST / 2am EEST

1am CEST / 2am EEST Asia/Oceania: 8am JST / 7am AWST / 9am AEST

Consider this your invitation letter to Silent Hill. ✉️ Tune in May 30 at 4 p.m. PDT to our SILENT HILL YouTube channel for the second installment of the #SILENTHILL Transmission where we'll share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch.#SILENTHILL pic.twitter.com/5RHc2nGUWB — Konami (@Konami) May 27, 2024

What updates are you looking forward to in the Silent Hill Transmission? Is there any news on the release date for Silent Hill 2? Prepare yourself to confront your deepest, most intimate fears in the comments section below.