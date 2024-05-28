Arsene Lupin, the legendary phantom thief, is back with a stylish heist plan targeting the PS5 and PS4. Get ready for an exhilarating adventure!

Arsene Lupin: Once a Thief allows players to step into the stylish shoes of the iconic gentleman thief. The upcoming release is set to bring the thrilling world of investigative adventure to both PS5 and PS4 consoles in 2024. Players will have the opportunity to delve into the captivating stories behind some of history’s most notorious heists, showcasing the cunning of these criminals.

Once a Thief takes a fresh look at timeless Leblanc stories such as The Arrest of Arsene Lupin (1905) and Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late (1906), offering a unique perspective and showcasing an art style that evokes the charm of book illustrations. Players will explore a variety of settings, solve challenging puzzles, take on different disguises, and steal valuable items.

Arsene Lupin’s legend has had a significant impact on Persona 5, extending far beyond the Joker’s initial summons. It’s fascinating to see how this inspiration has shaped the game. He embodies the classic persona of a gentleman thief, a character that has become a staple in literature and entertainment. A skilled criminal and expert in the art of deception, the gentleman thief adheres to a set of principles, often targeting affluent individuals who fail to recognize the true worth of their precious artifacts. They do it out of sheer passion for the game and frequently leave behind signature marks to mock the authorities, teasing them with advance notice of their misdeeds to add an extra touch of flair.

In the earlier days of copyright law, Leblanc fearlessly incorporated Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes, into his stories, cleverly renaming the character “Herlock Sholmes” in subsequent books. Over a hundred years later, Capcom decided to pay homage to Leblanc’s work by featuring a character with the same name in its Ace Attorney series.

What are your thoughts on Arsene Lupin: Once a Thief? Do you enjoy adventure games? Are you yearning for a life filled with thrilling adventures? Feel free to share your thoughts and leave a comment below.