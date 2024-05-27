In North America, Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Deluxe Edition has been pushed back again

In North America, the tangible Deluxe Edition of the epic role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 has encountered another production obstacle. The culprit, according to developer and publisher Larian Studios, is “certain processes specifically established by production companies during the manufacturing of PS5 discs.” Approvals in that region are also taking longer than anticipated.

Larian issued the following update via Twitter, accompanied by an explanation of the delay’s anticipated duration and an apology for the inconvenience. Customers in North America were informed that pre-ordered PS5 copies would be available for pickup in fourteen (ostensibly business) days, with an additional ten days allotted for direct delivery.

Larian initially informed North American customers at the beginning of May that orders would be delayed while those destined for other regions commenced shipping. With any luck, this pending spanner will be resolved amicably, and the valuable collectibles will arrive without further delay at the enthusiastic recipients.

We have disappointing news to share with you. While we were so hoping to not have to update owners of the console physical Deluxe Edition with any further news of delay, we’ve now run into more production issues which means that players who pre-ordered their PS5 North America… — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) May 24, 2024

Are you anticipating the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 in tangible Deluxe Edition on PS5? Do you have faith that Larian will survive the upcoming shipment date? Inform us in the section labeled “Comments” below.