Jeffrey Wright, who played The Last of Us: Part 2, is said to be reprising his role in Season 2 of HBO’s adaptation

After getting our first official look at the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, it was said that another star from The Last of Us: Part 2 had been cast. The mysterious boss of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) militia in the game is played by Jeffrey Wright. He will play the same part in the highly anticipated next season of the show.

Variety claimed that Wright has officially joined the cast of the show, joining Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the show’s new leads. He’s defined as: “The quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy.” Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby, Isabela Merced will play Dina, Young Mazino will play Jesse, Ariela Barer will play Mel, Tati Gabrielle will play Nora, Spencer Lord will play Owen, and Danny Ramirez will play Manny. Cate O’Hara will also appear as a guest star in an unspecified part.

Wright has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. For his part in the movie American Fiction, he was recently nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Wright has played two other roles besides The Last of Us: Part II. He was James Gordon in The Batman and Bernard Lowe in the Westworld series.

