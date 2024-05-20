Bandai Namco Shows Off Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Foe That Looks Familiar

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring is coming out in a month, so it’s time to start planning your next playthrough. Another exciting tease from developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco shows some of the tough enemies players will face in the highly anticipated game, along with the interesting story implications these enemies hold.

The official Elden Ring Twitter account posted the picture below. It shows a long-haired nightmare waiting for players in the Realm of Shadow. Fans quickly noticed that this new enemy looked a lot like Godwyn the Golden because it had a scar on its back that looked a lot like Godwyn’s. It also has Omen horns that are twisted, just like Godwyn’s flawed brothers, Mohg and Morgott.

Players have made connections since they haven’t had any Bloodborne for a long time. Before, we caught a glimpse of an enemy that looked like an insect. It immediately made us think of the notorious Winter Lantern enemies from that game. Also, if you think you can see the outline of a uterus in the picture, you’re not the only one. The birth trauma of would-be gods was a big part of Bloodborne, and it looks like the developer wants to learn more about it.

Fearsome foes of unfathomable power await you in the Realm of Shadow. #EldenRing #ShadowoftheErdtree pic.twitter.com/FanctKb6DC — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) May 17, 2024

What do you think this all means for FromSoftware? How are you getting ready for Shadow of the Erdtree? Leave a comment below and let us know.