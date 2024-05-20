Introducing the latest release from Dan Houser’s Absurd Ventures! Set in an expanded sci-fi universe, according to reports

Last Friday, we reported that Absurd Ventures, the new venture by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, is currently working on an open-world action-adventure game. IGN recently unveiled some fascinating new details about an upcoming game from the acclaimed writer behind GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. According to their report, this highly anticipated title appears to be set in a vast and immersive sci-fi world.

Upon discovering that Absurd Ventures has unveiled a release date for the inaugural installment of its sci-fi series, A Better Paradise, one cannot help but speculate that the captivating sci-fi universe depicted within could potentially serve as the backdrop for the studio’s highly anticipated forthcoming game. Set to release on June 10th, this audio fiction series delves into the captivating story of a doomed digital game-world project. The project, under the direction of brilliant psychologist and inventor Dr. Mark Tyburn, proves to be both ambitious and dangerously addictive.

Hidden within the press release, it was disclosed that Houser, Lazlow Jones, and the Absurd Ventures team are currently working on several projects set in the A Better Paradise universe. These projects include more audio fiction seasons as well as television and video game titles. It seems like there’s a lot in store for fans of A Better Paradise! According to a reliable source, IGN has confirmed that the upcoming open-world action-adventure game is set in the A Better Paradise universe.

The concept is intriguing, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of anticipation for a project that diverges so significantly from the typical storytelling style of Houser. A Better Paradise presents a captivating premise: the team’s groundbreaking software yields unforeseen and unsettling outcomes, leading to their disintegration and the subsequent abandonment of the project. The game world and the superintelligence within lay forgotten, dormant, and waiting to be unearthed. Until now.

What are your thoughts on the setup for Absurd Ventures' expanded A Better Paradise universe? Are you eagerly anticipating a departure from the usual style at Houser and Company?