Black Myth: Wukong Still Looks Like That in the New Trailer, Out August 20 on PS5

Black Myth: Wukong has made a triumphant return with an exciting new trailer, which was revealed at the highly anticipated WeGame showcase and graciously shared by IGN. The upcoming action game for the PS5 is shaping up to be absolutely mind-blowing, and the release date is just around the corner. Gamers won’t have to wait much longer to dive into this highly anticipated title, as it hits the shelves on August 20th, exclusively for the PS5.

Black Myth marks Game Science’s entry into the console gaming market. Game Science is best known for its popular mobile games 100 Heroes and Red Tides. Interestingly, it shares a similar origin story with Stellar Blade’s Shift Up. It appears that this game has the potential to satisfy a similar desire, but it is uncertain if Game Science can execute it successfully. The combat appears engaging and promises epic battles, but the trailers leave some uncertainty regarding the overall quality, particularly from a technical standpoint.

What are your thoughts on Black Myth: Wukong? It’s hard to believe that it’s finally hitting the shelves so soon. Feel free to express your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.