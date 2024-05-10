Shinji Mikami, the founder of Tango Gameworks, shares his thoughts on Microsoft’s unexpected decision to close the studio

Renowned horror maestro Shinji Mikami has shared his thoughts on the unexpected closure of Tango Gameworks, the studio he established, which unfortunately fell victim to the recent wave of Microsoft layoffs. Mikami, the mastermind behind the iconic Resident Evil series, has an impressive track record in the gaming industry. With years of experience at Capcom, co-founding Platinum Games, and now leading Tango Gameworks, it’s clear that Mikami is dedicated to nurturing the talents of future game developers. He characterized the entire state of affairs as “disheartening.”.

On Twitter (thanks to PC Gamer), Mikami delivered a concise yet impactful statement, stating: “Tango closed. Disappointing. Tango Gameworks was established in 2010 with the vision of having Mikami take the helm for the studio’s inaugural game, The Evil Within. Later, talented individuals like Hideki Kamiya, John Johanas, Shu Takumi, and Ikuma Nakamura would step into the spotlight as well. Titles such as The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush would be the end result of this approach. Mikami’s departure from Tango occurred in 2023, a mere two years following the acquisition of its parent company, Zenimax, by Microsoft Game Studios.

Considering the IP’s future arrival on PS5, there have been whispers about Tango’s plans for a Hi-Fi Rush sequel. This only adds to the heart-wrenching disappointment of the studio’s closure.

Tango closed. Sad. — 三上 真司 (@shinji_mikami) May 7, 2024

Are you feeling a sense of melancholy, similar to Mikami, as you witness the unfortunate end of Tango Gameworks? Rest assured that his impact lives on through the achievements of his students in the comments section below.