Intoxicated Microsoft Executive Once Tried to Pilfer LittleBigPlanet from Sony

Media Molecule has gained significant recognition as the mastermind behind Dreams. The studio gained recognition through its successful LittleBigPlanet series, with the lovable character Sackboy becoming closely associated with PlayStation. According to studio co-founder Mark Healey, Microsoft was actively pursuing the studio’s acquisition from Sony during its early stages. This led to an interesting encounter involving a drunken proposition.

Healey shared the intriguing story with MinnMax (thanks, Eurogamer), shedding light on the casual nature of the initial relationship with Sony, the platform holder for PlayStation: “Interestingly enough, we didn’t have any formal agreement to indicate that we would be working with [Sony] or that they had any ownership over our project; at least that’s how I remember it.”

According to Healey, Microsoft expressed interest during this period, stating that they had the technical capability to accomplish that. We could have easily chosen Microsoft without any hesitation. They will likely provide us with a substantial amount of money.” The studio co-founder expressed his strong belief in upholding their agreement with Sony, stating that it would have been morally wrong to go against it.

Recalling the events leading up to the climax, Heally vividly describes a night of indulgence shared between Media Molecule and a mysterious Microsoft executive: “We went out and indulged in some drinks, and as we were escorting the individual back to his hotel, he suddenly exclaimed, ‘Oh dear, I completely forgot about my objective here! I feel compelled to express my thoughts. He casually mentioned that they would be open to welcoming anyone who wanted to join their team, as if it were no big deal. And it was quite evident that he was hesitant to admit it, as if it were a rather mischievous act. We refrained from doing so because, as individuals of good character, we felt a deep sense of gratitude towards Sony for providing us with this opportunity.

Imagine if Media Molecule suddenly decided to switch to Xbox after a few drinks. It would certainly be an unexpected move. I wonder where that daring Microsoft executive is now. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.