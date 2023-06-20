Japanese Pikmin 4 Download Cards Show Split Screen, New Treasures, and More

Pikmin 4 download cards with screenshots of new features have appeared in Japan.

The new screenshots, posted to Twitter by @TokyoGameLife, show that two-player split-screen will return in the upcoming title (our fingers are still crossed for online capabilities) and that player two can play a support role as a shooter, controlling the Pikmin while you control the space explorer.

There is also a first look at the characters inside a house—is Oatchi allowed on the sofa?—and new items like fidget spinners and beach balls. See the photos below.

Higher quality scan of the top part! New info:

+ Split screen multiplayer

+ Player 2 can support player one by shooting with a reticle

+ You can enter a house

The first image confirms the game’s Unreal Engine development. It’s cool that this is the second Nintendo game to use the engine and the first to use it in-house (Good-Feel used it on Yoshi’s Crafted World).

We’re less than a month from the game’s July 21 release, but we’re still in the dark. Yes, the February Direct revealed the Ice Pikmin and Oatchi, and a trailer earlier this month showed the character customization options, but surely we’ll get a better look at the game before release?