Unsurprisingly, Sonic Superstars Will Not Have Shadow The Hedgehog

Jacob Chambers June 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Shadow the Hedgehog will return, but not in Sonic Superstars.

Sonic Team’s Takashi Iizuka was asked about Shadow’s appearance in Sega’s upcoming multiplayer platformer during a Shacknews interview this week. The “classic” characters are the focus of this 3D entry.

“Unfortunately Shadow’s not in the game – sorry all you Shadow fans, this is a classic series game, so do understand Shadow is not a part of the classic series.”

Iizuka said Sonic Team wants to make a Shadow game for fans in the future, even though it doesn’t sound good. Shadow also appears in Sonic Prime on Netflix.

 

