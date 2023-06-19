Home » NEWS » ‘Super Dungeon Maker’ Gets An Update

‘Super Dungeon Maker’ Gets An Update

Jacob Chambers June 19, 2023

The Switch eShop released Zelda-style Mario Maker-like Super Dungeon Maker in May.

We liked it and thought it could become “something great”. Firechick’s latest update includes “fresh” content, performance and stability improvements, and bug fixes.

Mystic Garden, a new theme, has faster load times and performance and stability improvements. See the patch notes for details:

Super Dungeon Maker update:

New
– We’ve added a fresh theme: Mystic Garden

Changes
– We’ve updated the disclaimer at the start of the game to better reflect the current state of the game
– We’ve enhanced performance and stability in larger dungeons
– Loading times for big dungeons have been improved
– The stair transition has been refined to reduce the chance of players accidentally retracing their steps

Bug Fixes
– The loading icons weren’t visible when scrolling through online dungeons – this has been fixed
– An issue where players could not re-enter the boss room and ended up soft-locked after dying in one of the boss fights of the pre-existing dungeons has been addressed
– Dungeon thumbnails will now save correctly, not just when saving a dungeon for the first time
– The map will now correctly show the floor, and opening the pause menu will no longer potentially result in unresponsive UI screens
– Breakable blocks will now correctly reset when using the hourglass to reset the room

