Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Adds Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Icons

Wave four is also available. This round features Xenoblade Chronicles 3 character chibi icons. A fifth and final wave will follow on 22 June 2023.

Here's Nintendo's third wave. Nintendo Everything has these until June 15, 2023:

The Switch Online 'Missions and Rewards' program now has the second wave of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 icons. Icons are available until June 8.

Nintendo’s Switch Online “Missions and Rewards” have new icons. Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Five waves will run from now until June 1. New icons will be released weekly until the end of the month.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! Now’s your chance to redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 6/29 at 6PM PT. #MissionsAndRewards

Again, these custom icons require Switch Online membership and Platinum Points.