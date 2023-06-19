Home » NEWS » Sonic Fans Love Sonic Origins

Jacob Chambers June 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Sonic Origins Plus launches this week on Switch. It marks the first physical release of the collection and adds Amy as a playable character and 12 Game Gear titles to Sonic Origins.

As a result, copies have already been sold to eager fans, and some aren’t happy with Sega’s handling of certain aspects of the game. Some complaints seem valid, while others seem nit-picky. You decide.

Amy first. Like Sonic and Co., Amy can become Super Amy after collecting all seven Chaos Emeralds. Some have noted that Amy’s “Super” form only changes her color, not her sprite.

Fair, right? Not quite… Sonic is the only character whose sprite changes when he becomes “Super,” as shown in the tweet below. All other characters, including Tails, Knuckles, Mighty, and Ray, only received a color change to indicate the power-up.

Players are also unhappy with the character select screen, which we can understand. In the tweet below, the characters are lined up, including three Tails combinations.

“That’s fine.” It’s not a big deal, but Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic Mania have separate save slots for switching characters. It’s a better solution than Sonic Origins Plus, and it emphasizes that we can’t play Sonic and Amy together. Odd, huh?

Finally, fans dislike the new collection’s Game Gear sound. While passable, this new collection sounds different from the original Game Gear releases. Observe:

Sounds echoy, right? It’s not terrible, but players of the original releases will notice the difference.

Sonic fans are picky. However, Sonic Origins Plus may not be the disaster some predict. When the game launches this week, we’ll know.

