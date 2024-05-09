Mark Hamill returns to the iconic role of The Joker in MultiVersus, available on both PS5 and PS4

The relaunch campaign for MultiVersus has been quite peculiar, to say the least. Player First Games’ recent announcement of a May 28th release date for their title is rather underwhelming, considering the anticipation surrounding the game’s return after being offline for several months. Unfortunately, they haven’t revealed much else in terms of exciting new content.

With the title just a little over two weeks away, it’s exciting to see that new content is being revealed. One of the latest additions to the roster is Mark Hamill’s The Joker. The character design of the notorious villain bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, and naturally, Skywalker’s presence only amplifies those nostalgic vibes.

Take a look at the teaser trailer showcasing the character mentioned, complete with the iconic Batman voice of the late Kevin Conroy. It’s truly satisfying to witness the reunion of this duo for one final time, wouldn’t you agree?