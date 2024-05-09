Home » NEWS » Akimbot bears a striking resemblance to the beloved Ratchet & Clank franchise, but for the PS5

Akimbot has no connection to Ratchet & Clank, but its resemblance to Insomniac’s series is uncanny. You play as a robot named Exe and his dependable sidekick Shipset in this platformer, which Plaion will release on the PS5 later this year. Does any of this ring a bell? The gameplay, with its emphasis on third-person shooting in a sci-fi setting, bears a striking resemblance to the adventures of the Lombax mentioned earlier.

As expected, players will have the opportunity to enhance their weapons as they advance through the game, a characteristic feature of the Ratchet & Clank series. One standout feature of this game is the ability to take control of vehicles, a rarity in Insomniac’s titles. However, it is impossible to ignore the striking similarities in this case, and players will have the opportunity to personally witness them when the game is released later this year.

