Home » NEWS » In 2025, the stylish arcade racer #DRIVE Rally will come out on PS5

In 2025, the stylish arcade racer #DRIVE Rally will come out on PS5

Jacob Chambers May 9, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

We are quite impressed by the visuals of #DRIVE Rally, a creatively designed take on rally racing that will be making its way to the PS5 in the near future. Revealed in the previous year, the release date for this highly anticipated game is still quite distant, set to arrive on consoles around 2025. However, initial impressions suggest a lot of potential.

The trailer above reveals that the game will be coming to PC first, with an early access release scheduled for the fall of 2024. It seems that players will have the opportunity to experience the game earlier, but the final version won’t be released until next year.

#DRIVE Rally presents a familiar A-to-B rally racing experience that will surely delight fans of motorsport. However, it sets itself apart with a unique art style that deviates from realism and offers a more forgiving handling system compared to traditional rally simulators. With a co-driver who isn’t afraid to point out your mistakes, this game promises to be an enjoyable and refreshing departure from its more serious counterparts.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Mark Hamill returns to the iconic role of The Joker in MultiVersus, available on both PS5 and PS4

The relaunch campaign for MultiVersus has been quite peculiar, to say the least. Player First ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security