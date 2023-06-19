Gaming Reveals The Truth Behind The Long-Rumored “Star Fox Grand Prix”

‘Star Fox Grand Prix’, a Star Fox racing game, was rumored in 2018. There was a logo mockup, comparisons to other Nintendo IPs, and countdowns to every Direct hoping it would be “the one”.

Why hasn’t the racer appeared after five years? Was the game real or internet rumor? In its latest video, DidYouKnowGaming? solves one of Nintendo’s biggest mysteries.

The video, based on two years of interviews and research, explains that Star Fox Grand Prix was never more than a rumor and how it started. Yes, the long-discussed game was a hoax boosted by a photoshopped logo and online chatter.

Star Fox Grand Prix’s origins are unclear. Was Starlink: Battle for Atlas on Switch, which featured racing with the McCloud crew, a confusing release or an online hoax that went wrong? DidYouKnowGaming examines each route and finds some more likely than others.

The full details of what happened five years ago are in the video above, but given the channel’s extensive investigation, this answer is likely correct. No Switch Star Fox racing game is expected soon.