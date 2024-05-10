Xbox considering the possibility of bringing Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 to the PS5

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, released in 2017 as a console exclusive on Sony’s PS4, was touted as a significant indie game. After its initial release, the game was later made available on different platforms. In a surprising move, Microsoft acquired Ninja Theory, the Cambridge-based developer, as part of their acquisition spree. The highly anticipated sequel, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, is set to release as an Xbox exclusive later this month.

According to a report on The Verge, it seems that Microsoft is determined to release more of its first-party titles on PS5. As a result, there is a possibility that a port of the action-adventure game is being considered. According to tech journalist Tom Warren, there are indications that the Redmond firm is contemplating the possibility of releasing the sequel on Sony’s system. It’s rather ambiguous at this point, but based on the remarks made by CEO Satya Nadella, it appears likely that additional Xbox software will be available on PlayStation in the future.

Microsoft’s gaming division seems to be facing significant challenges at the moment. Last week, Bethesda studios Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin were closed, leaving fans disappointed. It seems that more teams may face the same fate as the tech giant grapples with the financial consequences of its expensive acquisitions in recent years. Boss Phil Spencer and his allies have heavily invested in the Game Pass business model, but current data indicates that subscriptions are not having a significant impact at the moment.