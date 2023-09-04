Nintendo Japan’s New Employee Retention Rate Is 98.8%

Many aspiring game developers dream of working with Mario and Zelda, but how many actually work for Nintendo?

Biz Journal (translated by Tokyo Game Life) reports that Nintendo retains 98.8% of its Japanese employees. It’s almost perfect, but Japan’s average employee retention rate is 70% more impressive!

The source attributes this retention rate to brand strength, a small number of new hires, and a strong employee welfare program. GoNintendo’s translation says “Nintendo’s approach to same-sex relationships and diversity are also positive” and “for every 100 employees the company brings on, just one decides to quit”.

We don’t have any new data on Nintendo’s employee retention rate at its other branches worldwide, but we do know many key figures have had long and successful careers at the company.