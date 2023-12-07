Home » NEWS » Square Enix Asks Fans To Consider Dragon Quest Monsters eShop After Physical Release Sells Out

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launched on Switch last week and is sold out in many Japanese stores. Square Enix now recommends the digital version if they can’t get a retail copy.

Translation by Ryuji of Noisy Pixel:

“Due to the popular demand for Dragon Quest Monsters, the physical version is currently sold out in many stores. If you wish to purchase the game, we hope you consider the digital version instead.”

Some fans on Reddit and social media have also suggested that Square Enix may not have provided enough physical stock, citing its handling of Final Fantasy and NEO: The World Ends With You.

The Switch eShop charts in Japan show the digital version of the new Dragon Quest Monsters game in second place, behind the viral Suika Game.

