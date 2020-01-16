Dreams T (For Teen) ESRB Rating Detailed

The latest game from Media Molecule, Dreams, has been in development for quite some time now, but finally the game is set to launch next month. Despite still having a few weeks to go until the release, the ESRB has released their official rating for the game. The game ended up getting a T (for Teen) rating.

The main content descriptors for the T rating are Fantasy Violence and Language. As always, they also provided a more in-depth rating summary breaking down everything that lead them to the T rating summary. It is the following:

“This is a game development utility in which players are given the tools to create a variety of games. Players use in-game templates to create different game genres, applying art, audio, music, and animation tools to the process. One template allows players to use a cartoony blaster to shoot boxes and other objects from a first-person perspective. Playable demos include games in which animal characters engage in third-person melee combat; characters use hammers and projectiles to attack fantastical enemies (e.g., bouncing heads, statues). The word “sh*t” appears in one of the demos.”

The latest from Media Molecule is set to be their most ambitious undertaking yet, with their previous games being LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway. The game is actually the first Sony game to ever launch via early access, with the early access version launching on April 16th, 2019. The many months since then have gone towards adding more content and polishing all of the rough edges, and hopefully the launch next month will happen without any issues.

Dreams is developed by Media Molecule and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is set to launch exclusively for PS4 on February 14th.