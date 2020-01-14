Final Fantasy 7 Remake Has Been Delayed

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally set to release this year, but it looks like it will now be coming a little later than anticipated. Square Enix has announced that the game has been pushed back to April 10th, missing its previous March 3rd release date.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase said the following about the delay in an announcement from the official Square Enix website:

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.

We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.”

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake will now launch on April 10th for PS4, though it will release for other platforms in 2021. It remains to be seen if this delay will also impact the release on those platforms.