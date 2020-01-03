Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Minimum & Recommended PC System Requirements

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to launch later this month for multiple platforms, with the game being an adaptation of the famous Cell saga from the show. Those planning on picking the game up for PC will want to know whether or not their rig can handle it, and luckily for them we have the official PC system requirements to share.

The game’s PC system requirements were revealed via the game’s official Steam store page, and those with slightly older PCs can breathe a sigh of relief. Both the minimum and recommended requirements aren’t anything ridiculous, so most people shouldn’t have many problems handling the game. The following are both the minimum and recommended requirements:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950

GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 36 GB available space

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

The following is an overview of the game:

“Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 17th. The game is developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.