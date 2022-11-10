Season 3 will see the release of Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access

EA also announced that Battlefield 2042 will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access after outlining planned updates in Season 3.

Battlefield 2042 will indeed be included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access, according to a recent blog post from EA providing fans with a development update for November 2022. Fans of the shooter, who just saw a resurgence, should be pleased by the news. Battlefield 2042 had a notoriously poor launch period, which forced DICE to essentially change its DLC plans to prioritize essential upgrades and overhauls. However, the game has recently settled into a much better position.

Seasonal DLC eventually began earlier in the summer after a fairly significant delay, including new specialists, battle pass material, maps, and a ton of improvements. Battlefield 2042 has received a lot of positive feedback from the public in addition to earlier improvements, and the first season even saw a significant increase in player counts. Season 3 of Battlefield 2042 will feature one of DICE’s biggest updates to date, and EA had a big announcement to make to entice even more players to give the game a try.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 will add the first-person shooter to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access as part of the November 2022 development update. EA also intends to hold free access periods in December, allowing PlayStation fans to check out the game for a brief period for free as well. This is for individuals who might not have access to those particular platforms.

The Season 3 premiere, which is just a few weeks away, was also described in the development update. Along with a new, as of yet unannounced specialist and the return of the XM8 and A-91 weapons, DICE is bringing back the franchise’s previous class system in response to popular demand. Each specialist has been divided into one of four jobs, each of which grants access to a unique set of tools, gear, and role-based weapon skills.

Major updates to Manifest and Breakaway in Battlefield 2042 Season 3 continue the tradition of map redesigns. The HQ flags have been moved closer to the action with Manifest, eliminating unnecessary play space and enhancing visibility with better illumination. Breakaway will also be updated later in season 3 to move the Oil Rig closer to enhance gameplay flow, remove the Outpost flag that was deemed unnecessary, and make more map enhancements from shaders to the town layout.

DICE is hoping that many of these changes and community-requested additions will encourage players to return and play a game that has significantly improved since last year. Strangely enough, it appears that many of these devoted fans have indeed joined the franchise again, just not with the title DICE probably anticipated. For a game that debuted in 2016, Battlefield 1 has recently experienced a significant resurgence on Steam. It has succeeded in breaking concurrent numbers set when it first debuted on the platform and breaking new ones.