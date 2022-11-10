Three Sony games are up for the Golden Joysticks’ Ultimate Game of the Year Award

The British awards show The Golden Joysticks, which is not quite The Game Awards, has nominated three PS5, PS4, and PS3 games from PlayStation Studios in its Ultimate Game of the Year category. They are Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarok. Elden Ring and Return to Monkey Island are among the titles that are included on the shortlist with them.

The following is the complete list of nominees:

Elden Ring

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

Teardown

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

You can vote for your favorite game through this page, with the public selecting the winner. Voting ends tomorrow night, so cast your ballot as soon as possible. On the evening, numerous other honors will be given out, and many Sony titles have been nominated in these other categories. The PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, and Best Storytelling nominations all go to Horizon Forbidden West. Gran Turismo 7, Stray, Elden Ring, The Last of Us: Part I, and Sifu are among the other games competing for PlayStation Game of the Year.

God of War Ragnarok apparently released too late to be considered for other categories, even though it is up for Ultimate Game of the Year. According to the website, “The game must have been released between November 23, 2021 and November 4, 2022 (when core 2022 voting closes)”. Which game do you think deserves to be named the Best Game of the Year? Post your decision in the comments section.