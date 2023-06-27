Switch Exclusive ‘Fashion Dreamer’ Set for November 2023 Release (Japan)

Fashion Dreamer, an upcoming Marvelous XSEED fashion game, was absent from last week’s Western Nintendo Direct.

It was shown in the February Direct and will release in Japan on November 2, 2023, if the Switch’s release schedule wasn’t already full.

This is just Japan’s date, but localization should follow soon. Fashion Dreamer will release worldwide in 2023, according to the Nintendo website. Nintendo released a trailer with the Japan release date.

Here’s a look and a preview. Style Boutique/Style Savvy fans may want to add this to their wishlist.