Nintendo Store (US) Restocks Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Collector’s Edition

Nintendo’s limited edition physical releases are hard to get, but it appears to be restocking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s as often as possible.

Wario64 helped the Zelda creator restock Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition on the US Nintendo Store. The game, steel book, poster, pin set, and art book cost $129.99 USD. Orders over $50 ship free.

If you’re outside the US, check your Nintendo Store since this is a restock. Last week, Nintendo introduced Tears of the Kingdom amiibo. They’ll arrive in “Holiday 2023”.