Nintendo Updates Switch Again (16.0.3): Details

Nintendo updated Switch to Version 16.0.3 in early May. This was followed by a month-end update.

Another one has arrived for the same patch. According to dataminer ‘OatmealDome’, this is another “rebootless update”. The system’s “bad words list” was updated again in this change.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] A rebootless update for version 16.0.3 is now out. Rebootless updates do not require the console to be restarted and often contain minor changes. More information will be posted as soon as possible. (automated RT) https://t.co/yzdamVjKnV — OatmealDome 🏳️‍🌈 (@OatmealDome) June 27, 2023

“Rebootless updates” are “silently installed” on the Nintendo Switch, according to the same source.