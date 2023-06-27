Home » NEWS » Nintendo Updates Switch Again (16.0.3): Details

Nintendo Updates Switch Again (16.0.3): Details

June 27, 2023

Nintendo updated Switch to Version 16.0.3 in early May. This was followed by a month-end update.

Another one has arrived for the same patch. According to dataminer ‘OatmealDome’, this is another “rebootless update”. The system’s “bad words list” was updated again in this change.

“Rebootless updates” are “silently installed” on the Nintendo Switch, according to the same source.

